Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
New name emerges in McCain replacement speculation
Several sources told our reporter that Karrin Taylor Robson is rumored to be a leading contender for appointment to McCain’s seat. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 7 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state ...