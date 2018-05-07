Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / New name emerges in McCain replacement speculation (access required)

New name emerges in McCain replacement speculation (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 7, 2018

Several sources told our reporter that Karrin Taylor Robson is rumored to be a leading contender for appointment to McCain’s seat. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 7 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Can policymakers afford a prolonged teacher strike? (access required)

The tens of thousands of #RedforEd protesters who descended on the Capitol today said they’ll be back tomorrow. But whether the statewide strike persists into ...