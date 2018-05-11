Bennett says Ducey campaign threatened to sue petition firm

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett says lawyers representing Gov. Doug Ducey’s re-election campaign threatened to sue a firm collecting signatures to qualify Bennett for the Republican primary ballot.

Bennett said Friday that the firm he had hired had previously worked for Ducey and was told they were still under contract even though the Republican governor’s campaign had released them from collecting for him.

Bennett says the governor’s campaign also called a second signature firm and tried to dissuade them from collecting for Bennett, even offering twice the going rate. Bennett said that firm is still working to collect the 6,223 signatures he needs to challenge Ducey in the August primary.

Ducey campaign spokesman Patrick Ptak didn’t deny the incidents but said he “would not comment on rumors.”