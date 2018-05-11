Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Bennett says Ducey campaign threatened to sue petition firm

Bennett says Ducey campaign threatened to sue petition firm

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press May 11, 2018

Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett (AP Photo/The Arizona Daily Sun, Jake Bacon)

Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett (AP Photo/The Arizona Daily Sun, Jake Bacon)

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett says lawyers representing Gov. Doug Ducey’s re-election campaign threatened to sue a firm collecting signatures to qualify Bennett for the Republican primary ballot.

Bennett said Friday that the firm he had hired had previously worked for Ducey and was told they were still under contract even though the Republican governor’s campaign had released them from collecting for him.

Bennett says the governor’s campaign also called a second signature firm and tried to dissuade them from collecting for Bennett, even offering twice the going rate. Bennett said that firm is still working to collect the 6,223 signatures he needs to challenge Ducey in the August primary.

Ducey campaign spokesman Patrick Ptak didn’t deny the incidents but said he “would not comment on rumors.”

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

capitol-dome

Arizona Legislature closes session with big issues undone (access required)

The Arizona Legislature adjourned its 2018 session early Friday, leaving without taking action on two of Gov. Doug Ducey's biggest initiatives of the year, a water policy overhaul and an ambitious school safety proposal that fell victim to concerns about the civil rights.