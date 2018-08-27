Quantcast
Lawmakers, farmers balk at agriculture lab move (access required)

By: Paulina Pineda August 27, 2018

The Arizona Department of Agriculture plans to move its laboratory from the Capitol Mall to a building in Chandler, despite opposition from lawmakers and the industry.

