Home / election 2018 / Hoffman takes lead in schools chief Democratic primary

Hoffman takes lead in schools chief Democratic primary

By: Katie Campbell August 28, 2018

Democratic candidate for superintendent of public instruction Kathy Hoffman chats with Republican candidate Frank Riggs during the Arizona Capitol Times' Meet the Candidates event. PHOTO BY KATIE CAMPBELL/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

Kathy Hoffman may have overcome her status as a political newcomer as early voting results have put her ahead by a slim margin in the Democratic primary race for superintendent of public instruction.

She has taken a slight lead over challenger David Schapira. If she maintains her lead, it is currently unclear who she will likely face in the Nov. 6 General Election. The Republican primary is still too close to call.

In a text shared by Hoffman’s spokeswoman Emily Brent, Schapira congratulated Hoffman.

“Looks good for you so far,” he wrote, according to the message shared with the Arizona Capitol Times. “Congratulations! We’ll talk tomorrow.”

Speaking briefly to the Capitol Times from her watch party, Hoffman described her excitement at seeing a green checkmark beside her name, indicating a win called by a local TV station. She said she was elated and honored to continue to the General Election – assuming that little checkmark proved to be accurate beyond Tuesday night.

As a speech therapist in Arizona public schools, Hoffman has appealed to the post-Red for Ed enthusiasm on the left. Her former campaign manager, Noah Karvelis, led that movement, and she stood behind the teachers, frequently rallying with them at the Capitol.

Schapira did too, a fact that speaks to what has been one of the most significant challenges in the Democratic primary race: distinguishing one candidate from the other.

Hoffman and Schapira held many of the same beliefs about Arizona’s public education system and efforts to increase school funding, including through the Invest in Education Act initiative seeking to raise taxes to pump up dollars for public education. Instead, they focused largely on the differences in their backgrounds – Hoffman with her greater experience in the classroom, and Schapira with his time in a variety of administrative and elected positions.

Hoffman’s frontlines message appears to have resonated, but she even if she maintains her lead, she’ll also face a tough road ahead as a Democrat seeking statewide office.

A Republican has held the seat for more than 20 years. But with the momentum of the Red for Ed movement still fueling the conversation around education Arizona, political observers foresee a competitive General Election contest for the seat.

 

Superintendent of Public Instruction By The Numbers

Early votes

Republican

Diane Douglas 21 percent

Bob Branch 22.3 percent

Frank Riggs 21.6 percent

Jonathan Gelbart 20 percent

Tracy Livingston 15 percent

Democrat

Kathy Hoffman 52 percent

David Schapira 48 percent

