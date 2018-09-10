Quantcast
4 Republican lawmakers line up for race to run House (access required)

By: Paulina Pineda September 10, 2018

Up until the August 28 primary election, the speaker’s race appeared to be a two-way contest between Reps. Darin Mitchell and Rusty Bowers. But with Mitchell’s defeat in the primary, several other candidates have declared their intentions to run for the chamber’s top position.

A surprise loss in Legislative District 13 upended the speaker’s race in the Arizona House of Representatives.