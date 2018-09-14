Quantcast
Cochise County Attorney Allen R. English (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff September 14, 2018

Allen Robert English, born in Saginaw, Michigan, in 1858, earned a law degree by age 19. His father was a well-to-do shipbuilder and his mother was from a pioneer Irish family, the Fitzgeralds of Maryland. English arrived in Tombstone in 1880, where he worked for a while as a prospector but failed to make great strikes. ...

