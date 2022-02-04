This Week in Arizona Political History – February 4 to 11

Friday, February 4
1903
The Salt River Valley Water Users Association was organized.
1919
The expressed desire of the state of Utah to purchase the “Arizona Strip” north of the Grand Canyon set off a storm of protest in Arizona.
Saturday, February 5
1880
The Vekol Mine was located by John D. Walker, Peter R. Brady and Juan Jose Gradello. During the 1990s, the Vekol produced several million dollars worth of silver.
1900
Charles Hayden, who established the famous Tempe flour mill and ferry, died.
1911
The construction of Roosevelt Dam was completed. Former President Theodore Roosevelt dedicated the dam on March 18.
Sunday, February 6
1899
Henry Fountain Ashurst introduced House Bill 41, which created the Northern Arizona Normal School, now Northern Arizona University at Flagstaff.
Monday, February 7
1877
The city of Tucson was incorporated by legislative enactment.
Tuesday, February 8
1881
Gila County was created from parts of Maricopa and Pinal counties.
1988
Gov. Evan Mecham was removed from office through impeachment after the state Senate convicted him of obstructing justice and misusing $80,000 in state funds allegedly funneled to his Pontiac dealership to keep it afloat.
Wednesday, February 9
1953
Arizona ended school segregation and the civil rights movement kicked into high gear.
Thursday, February 10
1857
The Greek camel driver, Hadji Ali, arrived in the United States with a shipload of camels destined to open the first wagon road along the 35th parallel across Arizona.