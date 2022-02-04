Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This Week in Arizona Political History – February 4 to 11

By: The Associated Press February 4, 2022

Former President Theodore Roosevelt dedicated the dam named in his honor March 18, 1911 but it was completed this week in Arizona history. Photo courtesy the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Friday, February 4 

1903

The Salt River Valley Water Users Association was organized. 

1919

The expressed desire of the state of Utah to purchase the “Arizona Strip” north of the Grand Canyon set off a storm of protest in Arizona. 

Saturday, February 5 

1880

The Vekol Mine was located by John D. Walker, Peter R. Brady and Juan Jose Gradello. During the 1990s, the Vekol produced several million dollars worth of silver. 

1900

Charles Hayden, who established the famous Tempe flour mill and ferry, died. 

1911

The construction of Roosevelt Dam was completed. Former President Theodore Roosevelt dedicated the dam on March 18. 

Sunday, February 6 

1899

Henry Fountain Ashurst introduced House Bill 41, which created the Northern Arizona Normal School, now Northern Arizona University at Flagstaff.

Monday, February 7 

1877

The city of Tucson was incorporated by legislative enactment. 

Tuesday, February 8 

1881

Gila County was created from parts of Maricopa and Pinal counties. 

1988

Gov. Evan Mecham was removed from office through impeachment after the state Senate convicted him of obstructing justice and misusing $80,000 in state funds allegedly funneled to his Pontiac dealership to keep it afloat. 

Wednesday, February 9 

1953

Arizona ended school segregation and the civil rights movement kicked into high gear. 

Thursday, February 10 

1857

The Greek camel driver, Hadji Ali, arrived in the United States with a shipload of camels destined to open the first wagon road along the 35th parallel across Arizona. 

 

