Lawyers seek another $1.6M in suit over Arizona inmate care

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press October 3, 2018

Lawyers who filed a lawsuit challenging the quality of health care in Arizona's prisons are seeking $1.6 million in additional legal fees and other costs in enforcing a 2014 settlement that they say the state has repeatedly resisted.

