Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election 2018 / 2018 Ballot Measures / Yes or no, ballot measure tricky vote

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Rep. Don Shooter relaxes Feb. 1 before a historic vote of his colleagues to remove him from office. He was ousted by a vote of 56-3. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Ousted lawmaker seeks all evidence from sexual harassment probe (access required)

Denied what he wants by attorneys hired by the state House, Don Shooter now is asking a judge to force them to cough up the entire investigative report that led to his ouster and all the documents that led to its production.