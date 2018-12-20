Quantcast
Rep. Cook arrested on suspicion of DUI, flashes House ID (access required)

By: Katie Campbell December 20, 2018

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of extreme drunken driving.

