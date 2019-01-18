Quantcast
Court: Tucson man wrongly jailed cannot collect for years behind bars (access required)

By: Cronkite News January 18, 2019

A Tucson man who spent 42 years in prison on 28 arson-related murder counts that were later vacated cannot now collect damages for the years he spent behind bars, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

