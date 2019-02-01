Ducey vetoes tax conformity bill

Calling a revenue-neutral tax conformity bill “irresponsible,” Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed the measure on Friday − and vowed to reject any plan other than his own.

A clearly angry Ducey lashed out at lawmakers from his own Republican Party for refusing to go along with his plan to simply conform Arizona’s tax laws and allowable deductions with the changes made in the Internal Revenue Code as part of the federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act signed by President Trump in late 2017.

Those changes, incorporated by themselves into the Arizona tax code, would increase what residents owe by about $150 million when they file their returns in April. So GOP lawmakers sought to balance that out by cutting income tax rates across the board by 0.11 percentage point.

Ducey, in vetoing the plan, said that creates an “irresponsible measure that hastily changes Arizona’s tax laws without any reliable data to back it up.”

On one hand, Ducey said there’s “plenty of time” to consider the issue and find ways to simplify the state tax code − for 2019 and beyond.

But he also made it clear that, as far as the 2018 taxes, he’s determined to get his way.

The state Department of Revenue already has prepared tax forms for use this year, forms that conform with changes in federal law and provide the state with what some lawmakers say is an improper $150 million “windfall.” And the governor said that, as far as he’s concerned, that’s the end of the discussion.

“Let me be VERY CLEAR on this point: I will veto any budget that doesn’t align with these tax forms,” he said. Ducey said he’s “open to negotiation” on taxes for 2019.

“But last year is settled,” he said.

But Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, told Capitol Media Services if the governor thinks GOP lawmakers intend to adopt a plan to hike taxes he’s sadly mistaken.