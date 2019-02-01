Quantcast
Feds to Arizona, California: Drought plan not complete (access required)

By: Carmen Forman February 1, 2019

Despite much fanfare over Arizona’s Legislature passing and Gov. Doug Ducey signing drought plan legislation Thursday, the Department of the Interior is stepping in because federal officials say the drought plan isn’t done.

Issue:

