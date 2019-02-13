Quantcast
And they had the gall to call it ‘tag team’ (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 13, 2019

Former lawmaker Todd Clodfelter has been spotted at the Capitol lately with his wife, former Arizona Cosmetology Board member Karla Kestner-Clodfelter, who just started a new lobbying firm, “Tag Team Strategies.”

