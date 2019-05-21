Proposed medical education funding at risk

Editor:

I am writing to you today not only as the leader of Canyon Vista Medical Center, but also as an advocate for funding to help our state and rural community with a physician shortage that has challenged us far too long. Arizona currently ranks 44th nationally in primary care physicians at 77.9 per 100,000 population and meets just 41 percent of its primary care physician need. We need your help to change these statistics.

A proposal before the Arizona Legislature is currently at risk of not passing before the close of the 2019 state legislative session that would add $5 million in new Graduate Medical Education (GME) funding, commonly known as physician residencies. These residencies are vital to helping the patients in our community maintain access to high quality care.

We know the vast majority of doctors practice where they do their residency. The problem is that Arizona simply doesn’t have enough medical residencies. Only 42 percent of Arizona’s medical students remain in the state after graduation, as reported by the Association of American Medical Colleges. For us at Canyon Vista, physicians and nurses are the lifeblood for our hospital and are critical to our mission.

Please contact your state representative and state senator TODAY to ask for them to include $5 million in rural GME funding to help us continue our mission at Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Bob Gomes, CEO, Canyon Vista Medical Center