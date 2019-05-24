Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Lawmaker drops bid to raise age to smoke, vape (access required)

Lawmaker drops bid to raise age to smoke, vape (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services May 24, 2019

Arizonans who are 18, 19 and 20 will continue to be able to smoke and vape, at least for the time being.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

AZ-capitol2-620

House, Senate propose increases to their budgets

If state lawmakers get their way, Arizonans will be spending an extra $6.2 million a year to support the folks who make our laws.