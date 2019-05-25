Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Senate stalls on budget again (access required)

Senate stalls on budget again (access required)

By: Julia Shumway May 25, 2019

Instead, Fann, R-Prescott, emerged from her office shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to end the day and apologize to a group of red-shirted teachers, many of whom had spent their first day of summer vacation watching a mostly-empty Senate floor.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

“There’s no area of society that’s not affected by metal theft,” said Rep. Tom Forese, R-Gilbert, author of HB 2262. (Cronkite News Service Photo by Julia Shumway)

Brewer gets bill targeting scrap metal theft through dealers

The state House sent Gov. Jan Brewer a bill Wednesday that would require scrap metal dealers to register with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and would increase penalties for dealers who knowingly purchase stolen materials.