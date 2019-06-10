A thank you to Gov. Ducey, Legislature

To the Editor:

On behalf of the members of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and its members I would like to extend our gratitude and thanks for the support of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature in approving legislation enabling Arizona taxpayers to take deductions for donations to nonprofits even if they are not itemizing their returns.

By signing HB 2757 into law, Arizona’s elected officials helped partially offset the projected annual loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions to the state’s nonprofits from recent Federal tax-law changes that doubled the standard deduction and caused many taxpayers not to itemize.

We very much appreciate the fact that the governor and the legislature recognized the importance of the issue.

Although we won’t really know the overall effect of the recent state and federal tax law changes until the next tax season, these are important collaborative steps to support and protect Arizona’s nonprofit community. We look forward to continuing to work with members of the legislature and the governor’s office in the months ahead.

Sincerely,

Kristen Merrifield, President and CEO

Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits