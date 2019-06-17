Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Who killed mall commission remains a mystery (access required)

Who killed mall commission remains a mystery (access required)

By: Katie Campbell June 17, 2019

The Legislative Governmental Mall Commission was given a name bureaucracies dream of and a death Sen. Lela Alston described as “snakey” even by political standards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Piestewa Peak looking up from a newly renovated parking lot at the base. The mountain was formerly known as "Squaw Peak" but was renamed in 2003 to honor Lori Piestewa, the first Native American woman to die in combat in the U.S. military. The renaming drew the State Board on Geographic and Historic Names into an unusual hotbed of controversy. PHOTO BY KATIE CAMPBELL/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

Future of dull historical naming board about to become political (access required)

What’s in a name? If you sit on the State Board on Geographic and Historic Names, a lot of research, socio-geographical considerations and, now and then, a bit of drama – one might even say a bit of Shakespearean drama.