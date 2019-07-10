Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ex-lawmaker Clodfelter cleared in illegal lobbying probe (access required)

Ex-lawmaker Clodfelter cleared in illegal lobbying probe (access required)

By: Ben Giles July 10, 2019

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office won’t pursue charges against Todd Clodfelter after election officials alleged the former state representative violated a law barring former lawmakers from lobbying for one year after they leave office.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Cap Times Q&A

Dana Naimark: Growing Children’s Action Alliance (access required)

Dana Naimark spent the past 27 years at Children’s Action Alliance, where she has long served as president and CEO of the organization dedicated to advocating for kids’ issues at the Arizona Capitol and beyond.