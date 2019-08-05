Quantcast
The Breakdown: Unanswered questions

By: Ben Giles and Julia Shumway August 5, 2019

 

Governor Ducey’s early-morning tweetstorm yanking financial incentives from Nike may have exceeded his own authority. But when it comes to resuming executions, the governor plans to move cautiously.

More than 1,000 Arizonans signed petitions calling on a state senator to lose her committee chairmanship in the wake of comments she made about immigration, race and feminism, but Republicans are closing ranks around her.

And the head of APS agreed to publicly answer questions from the Arizona Corporation Commission amid ongoing scrutiny. Just don’t expect to hear from him this week.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

