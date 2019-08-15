Online school allows family to focus on son’s health

EDITOR:

My son Drew was just two years old when his doctors diagnosed him with a very rare form of cardiomyopathy. He was in desperate need of a heart transplant. You can imagine how scared we were, but we were fortunate to find a perfect matching heart for Drew. Eight years later, in spite of a few setbacks, he is doing incredibly well.

Over the years, one of our biggest concerns was that Drew would lead as normal a life as possible, including getting a great education. His condition leaves him susceptible to sickness, so we have to protect him from common childhood germs — meaning no long days spent in traditional schools. I was overwhelmed at the thought of homeschooling on our own. After a lot of research, we found Arizona Virtual Academy.

Online public school has put my mind at ease. Outside of the online setting, I love getting to meet Drew’s teachers and other families on a regular basis during the school’s organized activities. Drew is challenged by AZVA’s Advanced Learner Program, and receives excellent support from his teachers. Drew’s health is our number one priority, and online school means we can focus on that while he focuses on learning. Knowing that Drew is safe and able to excel at his own pace in his online classes has meant the world to our family.

Tara Boedigheimer

Scottsdale, AZ