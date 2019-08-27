The Breakdown: Runnin’ dirty

Thousands of Arizona women could have to choose between paying more for health care or driving long distances to receive it after Planned Parenthood withdrew from a federal funding program.

A Supreme Court justice raised eyebrows when Gov. Ducey tweeted a photo of him at a conservative conference.

And Democrats are running dirty, ditching Clean Elections funding to maintain access to the party’s list of voters in 2020.

