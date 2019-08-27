Quantcast
The Breakdown: Runnin' dirty

The Breakdown: Runnin’ dirty

By: Julia Shumway August 27, 2019

Clean Elections Commission logo620Thousands of Arizona women could have to choose between paying more for health care or driving long distances to receive it after Planned Parenthood withdrew from a federal funding program.

A Supreme Court justice raised eyebrows when Gov. Ducey tweeted a photo of him at a conservative conference.

And Democrats are running dirty, ditching Clean Elections funding to maintain access to the party’s list of voters in 2020.

 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

More than a year after a patient with severe intellectual disabilities was raped at a Phoenix care facility, the task of preventing and investigating abuse of Arizona’s most vulnerable residents is still split among a patchwork of state agencies.