Congress should pass USMCA

Congress should pass USMCA

By: Guest Opinion November 4, 2019

I applaud former Arizona Senator Catherine Miranda’s recent op-ed supporting the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (Arizona has much to gain with passage of USMCA). 

Her analysis and position underscore the bipartisan support the USMCA enjoys because its effect on Arizona will be so significant. 

Rusty Bowers

NAFTA has undoubtedly had a substantial economic impact on Arizona. According to research by the North American Research Partnership and the Crossborder Group, trade and commerce with Mexico and Canada is responsible for over 225,000 jobs in the state and Arizona had over $20 billion in trade with the two countries in 2018. The USMCA modernizes NAFTA by improving transparency, establishing greater equity for exporters, and enhancing market opportunities for Arizona businesses. 

Not only does the USMCA contain greater protection for the agricultural industry, but it also includes strengthened intellectual property protections for Arizona’s technology industry. 

I further agree with Ms. Miranda that USMCA enhances what has been working under NAFTA and adds measures to make the agreement fairer for the United States and Arizona. 

Given the positive impact that the USMCA’s ratification will have on Arizona, I hope that every member of the state’s congressional delegation will urge consideration of the agreement and vote for its passage. 

Rusty Bowers is the Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives.

