Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Panel takes step to secure water supply in Pinal County (access required)

Panel takes step to secure water supply in Pinal County (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla November 15, 2019

In the face of a report that says Pinal County is going dry, a small group of Arizona lawmakers took the first step in helping assure the county has enough groundwater for decades to come and avoid a potential shortfall.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

siman-qaasim-620

Siman Qaasim: Advocacy in a changing world (access required)

There’s a new president and CEO at one of Arizona’s most prolific nonprofit and nonpartisan lobbying groups.