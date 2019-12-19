Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Barto asks Brno to probe Phoenix’s Uber fee hike (access required)

Barto asks Brno to probe Phoenix’s Uber fee hike (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 19, 2019

Barto today filed a SB1487 complaint against the City of Phoenix following its decision to hike fees paid by ride-share companies for picking up and dropping off customers at Phoenix Sky Harbor. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 19 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Corp Comm rides to the rescue (access required)

The Corporation Commission today adopted new emergency rules to ban power companies from cutting off electricity during the summer months, with some tweaks to the ...