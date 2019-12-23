Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report December 23, 2019

Democratic lawmakers are crying foul at a Jan. 3 deadline for new non-attorney members of the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments (CACA), a 16-member body that forwards recommendations for judgeships to Ducey’s office. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 23 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow ...

