The Breakdown: Off the rails

A railroad safety bill that earned one Democratic lawmaker an ominous threat three years ago will be back next year, and the stakes are higher than ever.

After the Phoenix City Council voted last week to hike costs for Uber and Lyft pickups from Sky Harbor, a Republican state representative filed a complaint that could cause the city to lose hundreds of millions.

And the future of fertility coverage in Arizona remains murky after an unclear recommendation from a Senate panel.

