Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Off the rails

The Breakdown: Off the rails

By: Julia Shumway December 23, 2019

railroad-3-WEB

A railroad safety bill that earned one Democratic lawmaker an ominous threat three years ago will be back next year, and the stakes are higher than ever. 

After the Phoenix City Council voted last week to hike costs for Uber and Lyft pickups from Sky Harbor, a Republican state representative filed a complaint that could cause the city to lose hundreds of millions. 

And the future of fertility coverage in Arizona remains murky after an unclear recommendation from a Senate panel.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

A woman arrives to her polling station, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Elections officials say 62 polling locations in the Phoenix area weren't operational when voting began in Arizona's primary. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Ducey okays voting manual without provision for forgetful voters (access required)

Notably missing from a final version of Arizona’s elections manual approved Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey is a provision the Navajo Nation threatened to sue over if it was removed.