Celebrate the selfless Americans serving their country

Celebrate the selfless Americans serving their country

By: Guest Opinion January 6, 2020

Dear Editor:

Our family is enduring deployment number three from our own hero. We are one of many families across this great nation going through this same experience. Many going/having gone through more.

There is a lot going on right now and even more opinion, rhetoric, and division to add to it. Through it all, it’s important to note that for all 243 years… our freedoms have been fought for and earned by those brave and humble enough to put aside their own politics, their own families, and their own best interests for the safety and freedoms of all of the rest of us.

I’ve lost friends to war and seen others come back changed forever. I’ve said goodbye to my little brother not knowing if he’d ever come back to us, and been blessed enough to have welcomed him home.

The politicians in D.C. aren’t the ones fighting out there. It’s our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, friends and allies, immigrants and natural born alike. This is a moment in time where we need to come together as Americans. A time when we need to look at, speak to, and treat our neighbors as teammates, fellow American’s, and human beings. There is no red, white, and blue without all the colors on the flag working together in perfect and beautiful organization.

There is a lot to be concerned about right now as there are a lot of unknowns and possibilities yet to unfold. But I encourage everyone to take a minute to celebrate the 0.5% of Americans selfless enough to put aside their own politics and protect us all from whatever mess is either started or needs finishing.

God bless our troops.

Michael Muscato

Peoria

