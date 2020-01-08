Quantcast
Home / Featured News / Ducey seeks federal money for bridge where 3 kids drowned (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla January 8, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey is asking for federal money from President Trump's infrastructure grant program to build a bridge over Tonto Creek in Gila County where three children died last year in flooding.

