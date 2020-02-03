Quantcast
Home / Governor's Office / Ducey signs first bill into law in 2020 session (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla February 3, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey signed his first bill of the 2020 legislative session Monday, which allows Arizona’s election supervisors to use electronic methods to fix errors on ballots.

