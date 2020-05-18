Quantcast
House set to begin votes on bills Tuesday (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit May 18, 2020

The Arizona House of Representatives is set to hear potentially dozens of bills this week -- including a measure to shield businesses from legal liability if a patron or employee gets COVID-19 -- even as the Senate sits recessed, poised to finalize last week’s adjournment motion and end the session.

The plan hatched by some of the Legislature’s most vocal conservatives to reopen the state’s economy hinges on a concurrent resolution that would overturn the governor’s emergency declaration.