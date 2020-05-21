Feds take steps to improve cancer care for Arizonans

If the past few weeks have shown us anything, it’s that America must maintain a robust health care system with a strong commitment to medical innovation. The federal government is rightfully focusing on the COVID-19 response for now, but there are other important medical treatment opportunities it can simultaneously pursue.

One of those innovative options is a cancer treatment known as CAR-T therapy. At International Cancer Advocacy Network, we have been greatly encouraged by the improvement shown by our patients who have been treated with CAR-T therapy. Many older Americans, however, may not have access to this promising treatment.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, however, should be applauded for taking steps to expand access to care in this innovative field.

They did so by proposing a long-term solution that more appropriately reimburses the providers of these innovative treatments, which will ensure better access for seniors on Medicare with cancer and send a signal that America will continue to be the global leader when it comes to medical innovation.

Now, more than ever, it is important that we lay a strong foundation for medical innovation to continue in America. We are grateful the administration agrees on the issue of CAR-T.

Sidney M. Rosen is the founding chairman of International Cancer Advocacy Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, headquartered in Phoenix, specializing in helping late-stage cancer patients find clinical trials and innovative therapies.