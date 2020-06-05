Quantcast
2018 law bars candidates from free association, Democrats say (access required)

By: Julia Shumway June 5, 2020

Candidates running with public funding through the Clean Elections program say a new voter-approved state law that prohibits them from paying political parties for services impedes their constitutional right to associate with whoever they choose. This is the first election cycle since voters approved 2018’s Proposition 306, which outright banned candidates who participate in Clean Elections ...

