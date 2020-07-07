Quantcast
International Affairs Budget imperative for helping world’s poor (access required)

By: Guest Opinion July 7, 2020

The current administration has proposed a 22 percent cut to the U.S.' development and diplomacy cuts for FY2021. I strongly want our congressional leaders including, our Governor, Doug Ducey, our Senators Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and our district representatives to protect the budget to further global poverty reduction efforts, boost U.S. job creation and advance our national security interests.

Issue:

