Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Cook defenders, critics both have concerns about ethics process (access required)

Cook defenders, critics both have concerns about ethics process (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit July 17, 2020

The five-month House Ethics Committee investigation into Rep. David Cook followed a long, winding path through a muck of innuendo and half-truth, only to arrive at a determination that never was very far off. In doing so, the committee alienated or at least annoyed diverse swaths of the Legislature. Complaints about the process – and the ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

David Cook

Cook off the hook, ethics probe dropped – for now (access required)

The House Ethics Committee will not pursue any action against Rep. David Cook at least at this time, special chair Rep. John Allen announced in a letter July 8, essentially ending the months-long investigation into the embattled lawmaker without punishment.