Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Legislators need to protect school choice

Legislators need to protect school choice

By: Guest Opinion July 27, 2020

Dear Editor:

Since first grade, I’ve been either home schooled or enrolled in online public school. While I enjoyed being home schooled with my siblings, attending an online school gave me a learning structure and a wider variety of curriculum. I also had state-credentialed teachers leading my classes and creating lessons, which took a lot of stress off my mother.

 Last month, I graduated from Arizona Virtual Academy, making me the first in my family to graduate from high school. I’m really proud of this. And I know I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the opportunities I had with online school.

 Many families are considering alternatives to traditional school environments for the fall. Students deserve to have a learning environment that works for them. That’s why we must protect school choice. Online school provided me with resources and teachers who were always available to help and challenge me. Other students deserve this opportunity, too.

 As school districts decide their plans for the upcoming school year, I urge our legislators to protect school choice so that all families can choose a school that meets their needs.

 

Verna Darger

Fredonia

