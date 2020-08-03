Q&A with Lisa Graham Keegan

Education is the hottest topic in the state right now as Gov. Doug Ducey, Superintendent Kathy Hoffman and the state health department come up with the fully fleshed out plan to get kids back in school for in-person instruction. Capitol Times virtually sat down with former Superintendent Lisa Graham Keegan, who served in that job from 1995 to 2001, to discuss the pandemic, the latest metric-based approach for in-person instruction, micro schools being an option for parents and where she stands on the current Republican Party. Graham Keegan also made sure to rub in the fact she was in Minnesota enjoying nicer weather than Arizona has to offer this time of year.