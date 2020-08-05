Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Hope dims for 3 losing incumbents as vote results trickle in (access required)

Hope dims for 3 losing incumbents as vote results trickle in (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Arren Kimbel-Sannit August 5, 2020

Struggling incumbents in too-close-to-call races didn’t see much change as county elections officials began making a dent in the roughly 210,000 mail ballots that remained to be counted after Tuesday’s primary.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

depositphotos_63456861_xl-2015

State senator witnesses shooting at Glendale entertainment district (access required)

Sen. Martín Quezada, D-Glendale, tweeted that he witnessed an “armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate,” adding that he saw two victims and the shooter.