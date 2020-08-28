Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / IRC chair – the state’s most important political figure (access required)

IRC chair – the state’s most important political figure (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt August 28, 2020

An aide to Gov. Doug Ducey, a former top attorney for the state’s largest utility company and a former attorney at the Goldwater Institute are among 39 applicants for the chair of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

President Donald Trump meets with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Ducey to watch Trump’s nomination speech in person (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey will be wheels up to Washington D.C. for a quick trip on Thursday to watch the Republican National Convention with President Trump at the White House.