Once a top priority, liability measure flounders (access required)

By: Julia Shumway August 28, 2020

Republican lawmakers and business lobbyists who described protecting businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits as their top legislative priority are waiting on Congress to act after months of being unable to reach a deal on a state-specific bill.

