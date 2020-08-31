French smart, compassionate, deserves a look

Dear Editor,

I’ve read in this paper that Republicans in Legislative District 6 are distraught over the primary victory of Wendy Rogers, their party’s candidate for State Senate. They say they’ll have trouble supporting her and question her integrity. Can I make a suggestion? Please look closely at who Ret. Colonel Felicia French is and what her values are. Of course her website only gives limited insight into the person she is. Colonel French was a Republican until she felt the party “left her” and the values she holds dear. I have known Colonel French for several years. She’s an honest, sincere Patriot and will give every ounce of her strength to improving the lives of LD6 residents. And if you want to chat with her, she’s always willing to have constructive conversations. Our district would be fortunate to be represented by such a smart, compassionate person. I urge my Republican and independent neighbors to look beyond party affiliation and instead vote based on the caliber of the person they’re electing.

Ellen Ferreira

Sedona