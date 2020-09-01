Federal legislation bans slaughter of horses

Dear Editor:

I am writing to you today because I support, S. 2006, the SAFE Act to ban horse slaughter this year. Slaughtering horses is completely barbaric and needs to stop. We all need to do our part and support, S. 2006, the SAFE Act to ban horse slaughter this year. Our beautiful horses and donkeys deserve so much more from us humans. Horses and donkeys are completely loyal and a part of our western heritage that should be honored and cherished completely. PLEASE DO YOUR PART AND ALSO SUPPORT, S. 2006, THE SAFE ACT TO BAN HORSE SLAUGHTER THIS YEAR!! Thank you for your time.

Jonalyn Irvine

Chandler, AZ