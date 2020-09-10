Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Lawsuit filed over alleged libel, slander in LD23 race (access required)

Lawsuit filed over alleged libel, slander in LD23 race (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit September 10, 2020

A Republican House candidate in Legislative District 23 is suing the incumbent he defeated and a local party official for slander and libel on the campaign trail.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

A sign points to a local polling station for the Arizona Democratic presidential preference election Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Republicans hope to change the tide in LD 4 (access required)

A Republican House candidate in Legislative District 23 is suing the incumbent he defeated and a local party official for slander and libel on the ...