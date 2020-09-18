Quantcast
By: Helen Wieffering Arizona Capitol Times September 18, 2020

Mail-in voting has a little known advocate in Arizona — and for this group, it’s about giving voters time to finish the ballot. With nearly 80 judges up for retention, and as many as 40 in Maricopa County alone, the state commission tasked with evaluating all of them hopes their findings won’t be skipped or overlooked.

