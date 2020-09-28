Quantcast
By: ggrado September 28, 2020

Dear Editor: Living in the Valley is a dream for most of us. I’m not sure that is still true for some of us.  The friendly atmosphere that I’ve always known doesn’t feel the same.  For a large group of President Trump supporters, a herd mentality exists; where being a Trump supporter is patriotic, and being ...

