Democratic money dwarfs Republican spending (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Dillon Rosenblatt October 21, 2020

A handful of Democratic legislative candidates bolstered by out-of-state funders broke Arizona campaign finance records with just two weeks to go before the election. Democrats in swing districts pulled in six figures while their incumbent Republican opponents struggled to keep up, the third-quarter campaign finance reports filed late last week showed. Independent spending for Democrats also ...

