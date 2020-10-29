Quantcast
Buyer beware – McSally turned her back on us

By: Guest Opinion October 29, 2020

Dear Editor:

Senator Martha McSally has flooded the airways with advertisements stating she will protect our health care. Instead, she just voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is against the Affordable Care Act, to the U.S. Supreme Court.  Justice Barrett will be given the opportunity, in a few weeks, to destroy this law that benefits millions. McSally has just turned her back on the citizens of Arizona, who have counted on the ACA for their survival.

If you were going to vote for Senator McSally, you might want to think about some very frightening facts. The Supreme Court is now, not moderate, but extremely conservative with Heritage Foundation and Federalist Society members who want to change laws that safeguard everyone. It is unconscionable that while more than 55% of adults favor the ACA, 60% believe in science, climate change, and our environment along with 66% who want a woman’s right to choose remain law, the Supreme Court is now prepared to dismantle each of these laws. Think about the control these justices have over your life and their blatant lack of empathy for women, their ignorance regarding science, and their vengeful obsession to get rid of the ACA.

Joanie Rose is a Scottsdale resident.

