Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona average of new COVID cases doubles in past 2 weeks

Arizona average of new COVID cases doubles in past 2 weeks

By: The Associated Press November 24, 2020

emergency

Arizona on Tuesday reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time within six days.

The current surge in the coronavirus outbreak saw the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases double in the past two weeks.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,544 new cases and 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 306,868 cases and 6,515 deaths. Arizona on Monday reported no deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases went from 1,651 on Nov. 9 to 3,630 on Monday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of known infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to increase, reaching 2,084 as of Monday, including 474 patients in intensive-care beds.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard indicated that 11% of the state’s ICU beds were vacant Tuesday, up from 10% on Sunday and Monday, but far below the 26% empty on Sept. 26 before the current surge.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

allister-adel-620

Maricopa County Attorney Adel undergoes emergency surgery

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel was in serious condition Wednesday after undergoing emergency surgery for bleeding to the brain, a spokeswoman said.