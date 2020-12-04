Quantcast
Arizona Republicans sore losers (access required)

By: Guest Opinion December 4, 2020

Not a single Arizona Republican challenged their election results, yet many of them cried foul at president-elect Joe Biden's results. Why is that I wonder?

